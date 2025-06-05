CM Naidu Appoints Jaji as Advisor to Forest and Environment Department

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has announced the appointment of Komera Anka Rao, popularly known as Jaji, as advisor to the Forest and Environment Department of the AP government. Jaji is known for his relentless efforts to protect the Nallamala forests.

Speaking at the Vana Mahotsavam programme held at ADCL Park in Ananthavaram, Amaravati, on the occasion of World Environment Day, the CM lauded Jaji as a passionate environmentalist and a guardian of the Nallamala Forests. Naidu said Jaji had dedicated the past two decades of his life to conserving and rejuvenating nature in order to leave a greener world for future generations.

Naidu further announced that International Yoga Day would be held on June 21 in Visakhapatnam under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “We aim to organise yoga for five lakh people on that day, and two crore people across one lakh centres in the state, to set a Guinness World Record,” he said.

“We will issue yoga certificates to 25 lakh individuals. Yoga must become part of our daily lives. Through AYUSH, we are promoting both online and offline yoga training in every home,” the Chief Minister added.