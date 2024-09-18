CM Naidu Announces Special Package for Flood Victims

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has announced a Special Package for flood victims and claimed, “We are overcoming adverse situations within the first 100 days of governance.”



Naidu addressed the media at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Tuesday night and gave details of the compensation to the flood victims. “Submerged ground floor houses in 179 Sachivalayams (secretariats) will get a compensation of `25,000 per house in the affected Vijayawada city and its surroundings. The first floor and above houses in 179 Sachivalayams in submerged areas will get Rs 10,000 per house. The submerged ground floor houses in other parts of the state will get Rs 10,000 per house,” he said.

Small establishments (kirana shops, hotels) in submerged areas under 179 Sachivalayams will get Rs 25,000 per shop. Registered trade establishments and MSMEs (having a turnover of up to Rs 40 lakh) will get Rs 50,000 per establishment. Registered trade establishments and MSMEs (with a turnover of Rs 40 lakh to 1.5cr) would receive Rs 1,00,000 per establishment.

Registered trade establishments and MSMEs (turnover of above Rs 1.5 cr) will get Rs 1,50,000 per establishment.

The CM said, “We will build houses for those who have lost their homes due to the heavy rains and floods.”

“For fishing boats and nets that are partially damaged, the compensation is Rs 9,000, and, if completely damaged, Rs 20,000. Damage to sericulture will be compensated with Rs 6,000 and loss of cattle Rs 50,000. A sum of Rs 10,000 per acre would be given for affected paddyfields and Rs 25,000 for sugarcane damage.”

The CM said, “Loss of each hen will be compensated with Rs 100, and hatcheries-sheds that were destroyed will receive a compensation of Rs 5,000. Cattle loss will be compensated with Rs 50,000, calves with Rs 25,000, and sheep with Rs 7,500.”

“We will provide new bullock carts for those who lost them. Loss to cotton per hectare will receive Rs 25,000, groundnut per hectare and fishing farm desiltation or restoration will receive Rs 15,000, and turmeric and banana Rs 35,000 each. Maize, millet, small millet and finger millet per hectare will get Rs 15,000 each.”

On insurance claims, Naidu said, “We have resolved over 9,000 claims related to bike insurance and repairs. Two-wheeler owners claimed Rs 71 crore. We have paid Rs 6 crore, and 6,000 claims are pending.”

Naidu said action was required from banks regarding loans for houses, under which ground floor houses in 179 Sachivalayams would be provided with a Rs 50,000 loan each, with a provision for 36-months’ repayment period and a 3-month moratorium.

Affected first floor and above houses in 179 Sachivalayams will get a loan of Rs 25,000, which will have a 36-month repayment period and a 3-month moratorium.

Loans for shops, commercial establishments and MSMEs: Banks have agreed to reschedule their payments for 12 months; the government is requesting a 24-month rescheduling.

The government is also proposing to banks a provision for additional working capital without further collateral security. Short-term crop loans are to be rescheduled for five years, with a 12-month moratorium.

Agriculture term loans should have their installments rescheduled. Fresh crop loans are to be issued as per farmers' requirements,” Naidu stated.

In a fresh taunt to the previous government, he said it had grabbed the lands near Budameru and misused it.

The chief minister also alleged that the YSRC government had diverted the funds released for Polavaram and Rs 990 crore from the Panchayat Raj department. The expenditure too was not shown in the accounts. "Now we need to clear the dues of Rs 1650 crore for the grain farmers and clear loans of Rs 10.5 lakh crore."