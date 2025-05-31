CM Naidu Announces Several Sops to Cheyyeru Village

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has announced several sops to Cheyyeru village of Katrenikona mandal in Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district during his visit to disburse social security pension to the people on Saturday.

He assured to take up development of Pallamkurru and Mulapadu bridge, Mummidivaram and Katrenikona R and B road and Gogulanka bridge in addition to taking up modernisation of Kundaleswaram flood bank by releasing the funds. He also assured to complete works for development of cement-concrete roads and drainage works in Cheyyeru village and sanctioned BC residential school and college for girls.

During his interaction, the CM assured a pension and a house to a woman identified as Madiki Lakshmi who lost her husband to cancer. As she has two daughters, the CM asked what they wanted to become in future with one replying to become a doctor while another to become an IPS officer for which Naidu asked them to study well and ensured all support to them.

Another woman, identified as Satyavati, informed the CM that her husband used to iron clothes and they were having no house to live for which Naudu assured to extend requisite help to the family.

The CM entrusted the task to provide support to both the families to two guides called Margadarshi identified as Nagendra Rao and Rama Raju who vowed to extend support to the allotted families.