CM Naidu Announces Creation of 3 Regional Zones in AP for Balanced Growth

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu announced that three regional zones will be created in the state to ensure balanced development in Andhra Pradesh vision. He made it clear that Amaravati’s growth as capital will not be at the cost of any other area in the state.

The CM’s announcement came when he visited the Telugu Desam headquarters NTR Bhavan in Mangalagiri on Saturday. He personally received representations from people who had gathered in large numbers at the office. He patiently listened to individual grievances and gave on-the-spot directions in some cases.

Chatting with media on the occasion, the Chief Minister maintained that development would not be confined to a single region. The government’s policy is to promote comprehensive progress all across the state.

He asked farmers of the said Amaravati Capital Region to come under a single umbrella, so that all their grievances could be resolved through regular consultations. He assured that the government is committed to addressing every genuine concern of farmers, who had sacrificed their lands for the capital.

Naidu said he discussed with union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman about the demand for capital gains tax exemption for Amaravati farmers. She assured that the issue will be discussed and a decision taken.

He warned that stern action will be taken if any government personnel seek money from farmers of the capital region for getting their legitimate work done. He maintained that complaints against CRDA officials and staff will be thoroughly inquired into and necessary action taken. He indicated that a specific action plan to curb graft will be rolled out soon.

The AP CM admitted that there had initially been a communication gap in resolving some farmer-related issues. However, after his recent meetings, clarity has emerged on all pending matters. Farmers are now satisfied with various steps being initiated by the state government.

Naidu said the second phase of land pooling and related benefits have been explained to farmers, who now understood the advantages of developing Amaravati as a metropolitan city, instead of leaving it as a mere municipality.

Referring to the Polavaram project, the Chief Minister said state government is striving to complete all the works in time for the 2027Godavari Pushkaralu.