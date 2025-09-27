CM Naidu announces Auto Drivers Sevalo Initiative from October 4

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday announced in the State Legislative Assembly that a new welfare initiative for auto and cab drivers titled Auto Drivers Sevalo would be launched on October 4. Replying to the discussion on Super Six programme and fulfilment of NDA coalition’s promises in the Assembly, he said ₹15,000 would be offered to each of the estimated 2,90,234 drivers with a total outgo of ₹435 crore under the Auto Drivers Sevalo.

The previous government distributed only ₹12,000 to the drivers, he said. In this regard, the CM maintained that his government is able to launch several welfare schemes because of the double-engine government and cooperation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan. He said such a team spirit should continue, while the coalition government’s MLAs should set aside their personal agenda and focus on the development of their respective constituencies. Naidu underlined that the NTR Bharosa pension scheme gives him more satisfaction, with the pension being distributed on the first day of every month. He pointed out that the state government is spending ₹2,745 crore per month and ₹32,143 crore per year on pensions, benefiting 63.50 lakh people in the state. Expressing happiness over the success of the Stree Sakthi Scheme, the Chief Minister said so far 8.86 crore women have travelled free of cost in RTC buses.

The state government has spent ₹2,963 crore towards the implementation of the scheme. He set a target of turning one lakh DWCRA women as entrepreneurs. In this regard, he asked MLAs to take the initiative to ensure that one thousand DWCEA women in their constituency became entrepreneurs. He said under the Annadata Sukheebhava ₹3,174 crore have been distributed so far to 46.86 lakh farmers. Naidu reiterated that his top priority is to provide employment to youth. He said so far, 4,71,574 employment opportunities have been provided in both the government and private sector. On housing, he said 6.15 lakh houses will be completed by June next year. Steps will be taken to provide housing for all by 2029.

The CM emphasised that he would dedicate his life towards serving the poor and rebuilding Andhra Pradesh. He asked everyone to work hard and ensure that Andhra Pradesh became the number one state in the country.