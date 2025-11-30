Naidu Urges TD Leaders to Join NTR Bharosa Pension Drive

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu who heads the Telugu Desam asked party leaders and members to actively participate in the upcoming Pedala Sevalo (service to the poor) NTR Bharosa pensions distribution programme.

Stressing the importance of direct engagement with the public, the CM said leaders could become effective only by constantly being in touch with the people and addressing their problems.

Naidu held a teleconference with TD ministers, MLAs, MPs, senior leaders and booth-level workers on Sunday. He outlined the party and government activities for December and highlighted the state government's pension distribution programme and welfare schemes.

Upcoming activities, he said, would include farmer awareness workshops at Rythu Seva Kendras on Dec 3 and a mega parent-teacher meeting on Dec 5, which should be made a success by the party’s rank and file.

Naidu announced that a family management system would soon enhance the benefits for joint families.

The party chief announced a detailed organisational calendar for December events, emphasizing that pension payments are being smoothly disbursed to recipients on the first of every month without any delay. “Pension amounts range from `4,000 to `15,000 depending on categories. Elderly beneficiaries receive `48,000 annually; dialysis patients get `1.2 lakh per year, and long-term bedridden patients receive `1.8 lakh annually in financial assistance.

Naidu said Andhra Pradesh's pension outreach was unparalleled nationally and the government has spent `50,763 crore so far for pensions, the country’s largest direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme.”

For 17 months, Naidu has personally participated in the pension distribution. He stressed the need for clear communication about government welfare to the public to prevent votes drifting towards opposition alliances. He urged party workers to unite and reach the message of government schemes widely, leveraging the strong grassroots network of 12 lakh family leaders, 46,000 booths, and 8,000 unit systems.

Naidu praised the sacrifices of party workers and said hardworking cadres would receive nominated positions. Coordination among leaders and workers must be strengthened with the party ranks deeply rooted among the people.

The CM acknowledged some pension irregularities but promised that justice would be done to all eligible people. He criticised previous governments for financial mismanagement that allegedly “affected” schemes like irrigation (Neeru Chettu), NR EGS bill and housing programmes.

Naidu affirmed that his government would provide 5 lakh more houses by the Ugadi festival, targeting homes for every eligible poor person.