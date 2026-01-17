CM Launches ‘Swarna Chandragiri’ Plan To Develop Mandal As Model Region

Tirupati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday announced the launch of the ‘Swarna Chandragiri’ development plan to transform Chandragiri mandal in Tirupati district into a model of sustainable and inclusive growth.

Addressing officials at Naravaripalle, the chief minister said the programme would be implemented on the lines of Swarna Kuppam and Swarna Naravaripalle, with the objective of improving the quality of life of people across the mandal. He asked officials to ensure that the benefits reach every household and that development is visible within a fixed time frame.

Recalling the Swarna Naravaripalle initiative launched during Sankranti last year, he said Kandulavaripalle, Chinna Ramapuram and Rangampeta villages were taken up as pilot projects. Within a year, the villages achieved notable progress, including installation of solar panels in all houses, making them energy self-sufficient and providing free electricity to households.

Scientific dairy development and the promotion of natural farming helped raise per capita income by nearly 20 per cent. Skill development and upskilling programmes improved employment opportunities for women and youth, while government welfare schemes reached all eligible beneficiaries. Basic infrastructure such as drinking water supply, drainage systems and housing also saw major improvement under the programme, he said.

The CM said special attention was given to renewable energy through solar power generation and solar pump sets under the KUSUM scheme. Natural farming was strengthened with geo-tagging, certification and marketing support, while farmers adopted practices such as preparing Jeevamrutam and using drones for spraying. Water conservation measures, including digging trenches in forest areas, were also taken up.

For Swarna Chandragiri, he said skill centres and work stations would be set up to enable youth to work from their villages. Education facilities would be strengthened to ensure faster development over the next year.

The Chief Minister directed officials to extend the programme to the entire Chandragiri mandal and complete the targets within one year.