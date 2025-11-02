 Top
CM Lauds RS Member Satish For Services During Cyclone Montha

Andhra Pradesh
2 Nov 2025 12:54 AM IST

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu lauded the SP and his team for convincing reluctant residents in affected areas to evacuate and successfully moving them to safety: Reports

Rajya sabha member Sana Satish Babu receives Montha cyclone fighter award from the Chief minister N.Chandrababu Naidu at a program in Vijayawada on Saturday — BY ARRANGEMENT

KAKINADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu extended greetings to Rajya Sabha member Sana Satish Babu and several public representatives, including Kakinada Rural MLA Pantham Venkateswara Rao (Nanaji) and Amalapuram RDO Mahavi, for their dedicated services during Cyclone Montha.

The Chief Minister praised Satish for his efforts in coordinating officials and ensuring the safe evacuation of people from low-lying and flood-prone areas to safer locations. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party Building Construction Committee member Gatti Suryanarayana felicitated Kakinada Superintendent of Police G. Bindu Madhav for his commendable service during the cyclone.

He lauded the SP and his team for convincing reluctant residents in affected areas to evacuate and successfully moving them to safety.


