CM, Jagan Condole Death Of BC Leader Venkayya

They recalled his lifelong commitment to social justice and public service.

In a condolence message, the chief minister said Venkayya had worked tirelessly for the uplift of Backward Classes and for securing their rights. He led a simple and unassuming life and maintained close relations with people across political and social spectrums.

“His dedication to the cause of BC welfare would remain an inspiration,” Naidu said, while conveying his deep sympathies to the bereaved family.

In a statement from Tadepalli, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy termed Venkayya’s passing an irreparable loss not only to his family but to society at large. The YSRC chief lauded the former legislator’s services to the people, stating that his contributions would be remembered for a long time. He extended heartfelt condolences to the family members and relatives.

Leaders across party lines mourned the veteran leader, underlining his enduring legacy in championing the cause of the marginalized.