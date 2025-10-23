CM Invites Abu Dhabi Firms to Invest in Energy, Food Processing Sectors

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday held a series of one-on-one meetings with leading industrialists in Abu Dhabi, urging them to invest in Andhra Pradesh’s energy and food processing sectors.

During interactions on the second day of his UAE visit, the CM highlighted AP’s favourable investment climate. He met representatives of Apex Investments, Masdar, Agthia Group and Lulu Group separately and outlined the potential for collaboration in green energy, hospitality and agro-based industries.

Naidu invited Apex Investments chairman Khalifa Khouri and Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi to explore investment opportunities in renewable energy, including solar, wind, green hydrogen, and battery storage projects.

He said Andhra Pradesh is focusing on green energy projects, especially with the upcoming Google data centre in Visakhapatnam, and encouraged the two firms to help build the state’s clean energy infrastructure.

Apex representatives discussed investment possibilities in battery storage, while Naidu invited the firm, known for its super capacitor technology, to set up a production unit in Andhra Pradesh. The Apex delegation agreed to supply super capacitor products to the state shortly.

The chief minister also urged the company to explore hospitality ventures in the state.

In meetings with Agthia Group CEO Salmeen Alameri and Lulu Group chairman Yusuff Ali, the CM emphasized Andhra Pradesh’s strong potential in food processing. He pointed out that the state produces high-quality cocoa and suggested that Agthia consider establishing a chocolate manufacturing unit.

Naidu invited Gulf-based industrialists to attend the upcoming Global Investors Summit in Visakhapatnam, noting that Andhra Pradesh offers a conducive environment for sustainable and high-value investments.