CM Honours Naidu Durgesh, Anitha for Exemplary Service During Cyclone Montha

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday honoured Tourism and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh and Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha with mementoes and commendation certificates, recognising their leadership and dedication during Cyclone Montha.

The Chief Minister felicitated ministers, public representatives, and officials who displayed outstanding performance in relief and rescue operations during the cyclone.

Praising Durgesh as a “Cyclone Montha Fighter,” Naidu lauded his tireless efforts in mobilising people, ensuring safety, and restoring normalcy in the flood-affected areas. Durgesh credited the success of the relief operations to the government’s proactive planning and teamwork under the leadership of Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha was commended for her pivotal role in coordinating protection and relief measures during the disaster. Receiving her award, she said that serving the people under the Chief Minister’s guidance had been a deeply inspiring experience. Calling Naidu’s leadership “exemplary,” she said it was his strategic direction and swift response that ensured no loss of life during the cyclone.

Both ministers expressed their gratitude to officials, staff, and volunteers who worked relentlessly to protect citizens and minimise damage.