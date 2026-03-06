CM, Dy CM To Attend Mahakumbhabhishekam At Durga Temple On March 8

VIJAYAWADA: The renowned Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Temple atop Indrakeeladri Hill will host the grand Mahakumbhabhishekam from March 6 to 8, a once-in-12-years ritual considered among the shrine’s most significant ceremonies.

The event will culminate on March 8 at 9.24 am with Abhishekam to the temple’s golden gopuram using sacred waters collected from 12 holy rivers. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan are expected to attend.

Temple Executive Officer V.K. Seena Naik said all Arjitha Sevas will remain cancelled from March 6 to 9 as per the Vedic committee’s decision. Rituals and special pujas will be performed under the “Sarkar Seva” system on behalf of devotees. Antaralaya darshan will be suspended from March 6 to 8, with devotees allowed darshan only from the Mukha Mandapam through Sarva Darshan queues.

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has made elaborate arrangements to manage the expected rush. Municipal Commissioner Dhyana Chandra said five water stock points and 44 distribution points have been set up, with nearly 12 lakh water bottles arranged. Around 750 sanitation workers will be deployed across 44 locations, and 100 temporary toilets will be installed at seven key نقاط around the hill shrine.

Officials will work in three shifts with round-the-clock monitoring through a command control room to ensure uninterrupted water supply and sanitation.

Temple authorities have appealed to devotees to cooperate and adhere to guidelines to ensure smooth conduct of the ceremonies.