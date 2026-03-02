CM Directs Officials To Increase Administration Efficiency Using AI

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to increase administrative efficiency by leveraging Artificial Intelligence across all departments.He instructed the officials to establish a mechanism to integrate data from drones, CCTV cameras and satellite sources effectively to deliver better public services and improve performance.

Reviewing on RTGS and Public positive perception on government services at camp office today, the Chief Minister called for strict vigilance in view of the recurring accidents and mishaps in the state, stressing the need for preventive measures. To prevent the recurrence of explosions at firecracker manufacturing units, he directed officials to study safety measures by visiting Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu.He instructed authorities to ensure adequate drinking water facilities at RTC bus stations during summer season.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure there are no lapses in pension distribution, with special focus on the most vulnerable Swarna Gramas and Swarna Wards. He also made it clear that surveys should be conducted only to gather additional information and at the same time both people and government staff should not be repeatedly burdened with the same data collection exercises.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that WhatsApp-based Mana Mitra services have been further expanded to 953. The Chief Minister instructed that adequate awareness should be created among the public to ensure these services are utilised effectively.