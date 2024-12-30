CM Directs Officials to Get Feedback From Public on Various Schemes

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has asked officials to get feedback from the public on the various social security schemes and programmes and ascertain whether they are reaching the targeted beneficiaries.

He asked them, “Improve your style of functioning if there are shortcomings, so as to impress the people and get their support to the government.”

Naidu was reviewing the implementation of Real Time Governance as part of an initiative of the Real Time Governance Society, with the senior officials at the Secretariat here on Monday.

He asked the officials to keep a close watch on the free sand policy. “Install CC cameras and fix GPS to the vehicles transporting sand. Also, collect public opinion on it through IVRS.”

The chief minister enquired about the services being provided to devotees at major temples, as also the problems of travellers in RTC buses and patients in government hospitals.

“Get public opinion on such services,” Naidu said and instructed the officials to set up QR Code in the RTC buses and in all bus stations to get public opinion on the services. He hoped that such a system would help improve the working of the RTC.

It, he said, is important to ascertain whether the buses reached the station as per schedule and the conduct of the bus drivers and conductors etc.

“Also, set up the QR Code in seven major temples on an experimental basis to find out whether proper sanitation is being maintained, basic amenities are being provided and the timing of the darshan, the maintenance of queue lines and the quality of prasadam. The opinion of the devotees should be sought on these subjects,” he said.

With regard to hospitals, the CM called for the setting up of QR Code to find out details like the availability of doctors, supply of medicines to patients, maintenance of sanitation etc from the patients.

Naidu noted that as high as Rs 18,000 crore was allotted in the state budget to the health department and this should suffice to provide better healthcare services to the patients.

The CM also asked the officials to take public opinion on road repair works on a stretch of 6,228km, for which the government earmarked a sum of Rs 860 crore.

As for the implementation of the Deepam Scheme, paddy procurement and distribution of pensions, Naidu asked the officials to take public opinion. Officials must act firmly against those who set up unauthorised liquor retail outlets known as belt shops, he said.

The officials informed the CM that identification of government and community properties with the Global Information System in the state was nearing completion. Out of a total of 15,425 gram panchayats, this work was completed in 2,044 panchayats while the survey of the remaining area would be completed by January next.

They said data pertaining to 47.34 lakh citizens was not available. They sounded confident that the details of 31.17 lakh of these citizens can be collected by the end of January.

It was found that 10.23 lakh children aged below six years were not having an Aadhar card. This would be provided to them, officials said.

The chief minister wants extensive use of drones in the agriculture sector. He directed the officials to collect data as to who all want the drones for use. This could be made available to them to save time and additional expenditure, he said.

Naidu made it clear that the government would start the audit with the integration of technology and officials must work hard. “We are going to change the gear in the governance so as to make it run fast from the New Year in AP,” he said.