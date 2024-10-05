CM directs mines officials to stop misinformation campaign on free sand policy

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has expressed concern over the misinformation campaign being carried out on the free sand policy on social media platforms. H directed mines principal secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena to stop such campaign and initiate stern action against the perpetrators of it. Naidu said some people were trying to mislead the people on the issue though their government was providing sand freely in a transparent manner. He laid stress on stoppong such campaign to avoid people’s apprehensions on the issue.

The CM has also directed the mines authorities to issue directions to the district collectors and SPs to deal firmly with those who were indulging in such a campaign and find out those who were behind such illegal activity.