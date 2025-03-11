CM Committed to Supplying Handri-Neeva Water by June, Says Nimmala

Vijayawada: Water resources minister Nimmala Ramanaidu underlined in the State Legislative Assembly that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is determined to complete the Handri-Neeva project, spanning 700 kilometres with 70 lift components, so that irrigation and drinking water could be provided to the combined districts of Kurnool, Anantapur, Kadapa and Chittoor in Rayalaseema.

Answering queries from members during the question hour on Tuesday, he revealed that tenders for the second phase of Handri-Neeva project have already been awarded so that work on the project could be expedited.

The minister emphasised that the entire project is progressing well and their objective is to ensure water supply to the Rayalaseema region by June. He explained that while the full capacity of the Handri-Neeva is 3,850 cubic feet, only 1,200 cubic feet of water is currently reaching the Jeedipalli Pump House from the Malyala Pump House. He said once the lining and expansion of the main canal is completed, 2200 cubic feet of water could reach the Jeedipalli reservoir.

Ramanaidu underlined that the NDA alliance government has reviewed the project multiple times since coming into power. “The Chief Minister has allocated the highest budget of Rs 3,040 crores to Handri-Neeva, showing his commitment to the development of the region,” he stated. He criticised the previous YSR Congress government for not spending a single rupee on the project during its tenure from 2019–2024.

The minister charged that misinformation is being spread about the lining works of Handri-Neeva. He urged farmers in Rayalaseema to ignore such negative propaganda. He reassured that all constituencies adjacent to the main canal will benefit with the supply of water.