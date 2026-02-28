CM Chandrababu to Launch HPV Vaccination Drive in Vizianagaram Today; Distribute NTR Bharosa Pensions at Ravivalasa

Vijayawada:Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will tour Vizianagaram district on Saturday, where he is slated to launch the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination programme and distribute NTR Bharosa pensions in Cheepurupalli constituency.

According to the official itinerary, the Chief Minister will depart from Amaravati at 9.30 am and arrive at Ravivalasa village in Cheepurupalli mandal at 11.10 am. He will reach the Community Health Centre at 11.30 am to participate in the HPV vaccination programme aimed at protecting girls above 14 years of age from cervical cancer.



During the visit, Naidu will interact with beneficiaries who have come forward to receive the vaccine. The state government is administering the HPV vaccine free of cost to nearly 3.45 lakh adolescent girls across Andhra Pradesh as part of a comprehensive public health initiative.



At 12 noon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally launch the nationwide HPV vaccination campaign from Ajmer in Rajasthan. The Chief Minister will join the national programme from Ravivalasa and subsequently mark the formal rollout of the initiative in Andhra Pradesh.



Later, at 1 pm, Naidu will address a public meeting at Praja Vedika. At 2.50 pm, he will visit the homes of NTR Bharosa pension beneficiaries in Ravivalasa and personally distribute pensions to the poor. He is also scheduled to hold a meeting with Telugu Desam Party workers at 3.15 pm.



Following the district tour, the Chief Minister is expected to return to Amaravati by 7 pm.