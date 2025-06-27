CM Chandrababu to Inaugurate AI 4 Andhra Police Hackathon on Friday

Vijayawada: DGP Harish Gupta announced on Thursday that the state police department would host the three-day AI 4 Andhra Police Hackathon from June 27 at the RVR & JC College of Engineering in Guntur.

“The hackathon will be inaugurated by chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu at 3pm on Friday. This initiative aligns with the chief minister's broader vision of utilising technology for governance and law enforcement reform,” he said.

The event is being organised in collaboration with knowledge partner 4 Sights AI. It aims to empower innovation by challenging participants to address eight real-world policing problem statements curated by senior IPS officers.

Participants would focus on developing AI-driven solutions to enhance law enforcement efficiency, public safety and administrative transparency. The competition is expected to attract over 60 teams from across India and abroad, including IT companies, startups and premier academic institutions, the DGP said.

Harish Gupta said there would be no entry fee for participants. They would be provided accommodation for three days apart from cash prizes totalling `10 lakh for the top-performing teams. All participants would receive certificates from the AP Police.

Some of these solutions may undergo pilot testing in select districts for potential statewide implementation.

For more information and updates, participants and the public may visit the official website: ai4andhrapolice.com.