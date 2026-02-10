CM Chandrababu Reviews Srisailam Arrangements Ahead of Maha Shivaratri

Kurnool: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday reviewed the pilgrim rush and facilities at Srisailam Mallikarjuna Swamy Devasthanam and other major Shiva temples, ahead of the Brahmotsavams and the Maha Shivaratri festival.

The review meeting was conducted from Delhi with ministers, the Chief Secretary, DGPs and senior officials participating. The Chief Minister assessed the steps taken by the district administration and temple authorities to manage the increasing inflow of devotees and to provide essential amenities.

With the possibility of a further surge in pilgrims by Maha Shivaratri, CM Chandrababu directed officials to take robust and proactive measures. He instructed Endowments Minister Anam and Home Minister Anita to closely supervise arrangements and facilities with special focus.

The Chief Minister emphasized that devotees should not face any inconvenience, especially those arriving from distant places, and directed officials to ensure quick darshan and timely accommodation. He also cautioned that devotees who reach the temple after undertaking vrathams and wearing mala deeksha should be treated with respect and not subjected to any form of harassment or neglect.

Officials were asked to prepare dynamic plans in line with the day-by-day increase in pilgrim turnout. CM Chandrababu further instructed Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand to ensure that all departments work in full coordination during peak occasions like Maha Shivaratri, with continuous monitoring starting immediately.