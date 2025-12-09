Naidu Orders Review of 5.74 Lakh Acres of Assigned Lands Kept Under Freehold

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has instructed officials to re-examine details of 5,74,908 acres of assigned land that was placed under freehold status during the previous government’s tenure.

The Chief Minister reviewed key issues including assigned lands under freehold, the 22A prohibited lands list, the re-survey process, revenue certificates, and caste verification documents. Revenue Minister Anagani Satyaprasad, Special Chief Secretary Sai Prasad, and senior CCLA officials were among the attendees.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that from June 15 last year to December 1 this year, the government received 5,28,217 grievances, out of which 4,55,189 have been resolved while nearly 73,000 remain under review.

They said administrative reforms have accelerated the auto-mutation process from June onward.

Since June 2024, a total of 6,846 applications were filed seeking removal of names from the 22A prohibited list. The government has already removed lands belonging to ex-servicemen, political victims, freedom fighters, and those holding assigned lands issued before 1954 from the list.

The officials added that land re-survey has been completed in 6,693 villages, with records updated in the Webland 2.0 system. Measures are being taken to avoid errors and strengthen the land record upgrade process.

So far, 2.77 crore caste certificates have been linked with Aadhaar, officials said. The Stamps and Registrations Department has set a revenue target of ₹10,169 crore for the current financial year, the Chief Minister was informed.