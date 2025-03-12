CM Chandrababu Naidu Warns Against Disruption of Peace

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has warned in the state assembly on Tuesday that no one would be spared if they disrupted public peace and safety.

He emphasized the government's commitment to protecting women and announced the launch of the 'Shakti App, ' designed to enhance women's safety. Naidu also warned the police, saying strict action would be taken against those who failed to discharge their duties.

Informing the assembly that the Shakti app was launched keeping in view the security of women, the chief minister said the previous government had miserably failed in maintenance of law and order and there was no security for government properties.

“Due to the gross negligence of the previous government, the misuse of drugs and ganja was very rampant. As a responsible opposition party, the Telugu Desam raised this issue and took to the agitational path, but the party office was attacked. Every political party treats its party office as a temple. In my 45-year-long political life, I had never seen an incident of attack on any party office," Naidu said.

Naidu said the previous government did not even conduct a review meeting on drugs and ganja. This matter was never discussed on the floor of the assembly by that government, he said.

The chief minister opined that change among those who are addicted to drugs was not that easy. “The Eagle system has been brought in to suppress the organised ganja cultivation and drug abuse. "One should not cultivate ganja and play with the lives of the people. Ganja cultivation will not be allowed at any cost in the state," he declared.

Besides utilising the latest technology to check drug abuse, the state borders too are also being closely monitored to prevent drug smuggling. “Alternative employment opportunities will be provided to those who are cultivating ganja. Meanwhile, parents should closely observe the movement of their children,” he said.

Naidu felt the need for expanding religious harmony along with curbing extremism. Terms like 'rowdy' and 'gang leader' should not be heard any longer, he said.

The CM announced that a new legislation was being introduced under the Prohibition of Land Grabbing Act and said land grabbing was massive during the last five years, through misuse of Section 22A of the Registration Act by YSRC leaders.

“If anyone resorts to land grabbing, stringent action will be taken,” he said and stated that drone patrolling will be taken up during nights besides installing CC cameras. “Also, 26 cyber security stations are being set up and all this will help closely monitor crime and arrest the guilty on the spot.”

Naidu said, “It is the duty of the police to spread awareness among the people on the steps being initiated by the state government for the safety and security of women. "Action will be taken against the police personnel too if they are not vigilant on the security of women."