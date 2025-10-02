CM Chandrababu Naidu To Visit Dubai, Abu Dhabi From October 22–24

Vijayawada:Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has finalised the schedule for his visit of Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates from October 22 to 24.

The visit comes ahead of the Partnership Summit-2025 in Visakhapatnam on Nov 14 and 15. During his trip, the CM would interact with business leaders and invite foreign investors for the summit.



Naidu would extend invitations to bigwigs in sectors like real estate, construction, logistics, transport, financial services and innovations.



Industries minister TG Bharat, investments minister BC Janardhan Reddy and senior officials of these departments would form part of the CM entourage.

Principal secretary Mukesh Meena issued an order in this respct on Wednesday that said the focus of the visit would be real estate and construction, logistics and transportation, financial services and innovation (AI, e-commerce & renewable energy), ports & container terminals, tourism, food security and sovereign wealth funds investing in infra projects.