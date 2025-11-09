CM Chandrababu Naidu To Virtually Lay Foundation Stones For Key Kurnool Projects On Nov 11

KURNOOL: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will virtually lay the foundation stone for several major projects in Kurnool district on November 11, including key initiatives under APIIC, airport development and tourism infrastructure.

District collector Dr A. Siri announced the programme on Sunday after reviewing preparations with senior officials. She said the Chief Minister is also expected to interact virtually with beneficiaries and stakeholders at one of the project sites, and directed officials to ensure flawless arrangements for the interaction.

During the review meeting, the collector instructed the Joint Collector, RDOs, APIIC Zonal Manager, and officials from the industries, tourism and airport departments to complete all logistical and technical arrangements on time.

She asked the RDOs of Kurnool, Pathikonda and Adoni to issue invitations as per protocol and coordinate for the smooth conduct of the ceremonies. Ministers will also participate in the foundation-laying events at various locations, she added.