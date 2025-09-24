CM Chandrababu Naidu to Open New Pilgrim Complex in Tirumala on Thursday

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu would inaugurate Venkatadri Nilayam, the newly built pilgrim amenities complex in Tirumala on Thursday marking the annual Brahmotsavams.

The festival begins on Wednesday with the traditional Dwajarohanam.

The complex, that would end the accommodation shortage at the hill shrine, is the fifth such facility for Tirumala. The project was first approved by the TTD trust board in 2018 to meet the growing needs of pilgrims. Tirumala receives nearly one lakh devotees daily, while the existing facilities can house only about 45,000.

TTD chairman BR Naidu said the new complex would provide devotees with better amenities.

The new facility, located near the APSRTC bus stand, can accommodate 2,500 pilgrims at a time, with additional space for about 1,000 more persons during peak days.

TTD additional EO, Venkaiah Chowdary, said the complex is equipped with a first-aid centre, milk-feeding rooms for mothers, lockers, spacious waiting halls and an Annaprasadam dining hall that can serve meals to 1,400 devotees at once. Hygiene, safety and accessibility were given priority in the design.

On Wednesday, the Dwajarohanam will be performed between 5.43pm and 6.15pm. The CM will present silk vastrams to Lord Venkateswara on behalf of the state government and take part in the Pedda Sesha Vahanam Seva in the evening.