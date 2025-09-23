CM Chandrababu Naidu Seeks Bankers’ Role In Capital Projects

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday urged heads of leading banks and financial institutions to actively participate in the developmental push in capital Amaravati.

Naidu was addressing senior banking and insurance executives in Amaravati during a high tea he hosted on Tuesday in the backdrop of the Lok Sabha subordinate legislation committee meeting in Vijayawada. He explained the immense opportunities available in the capital.

The CM said land had already been allocated to several banks in Amaravati and invited their heads to take best advantage of the emerging growth there. He highlighted the substantial investments that came to the state in the past 15 months and outlined the progress of projects AP took up with central assistance.

Naidu said the government’s policies aimed at creating an investor-friendly environment. Significant use of technology in sectors like power, agriculture, irrigation, education, healthcare and citizen services, would provide a wide-range of avenues for bankers and financial institutions to expand their operations.

Ministers P Keshav and P Narayana, MP Balashouri, and senior state officials were present.

Prominent banking and insurance leaders present at the high tea included SBI chairman Srinivasulu Setty, Union Bank executive director Ramasubramanian, Bank of Baroda MD Devadatt Chand, Punjab National Bank MD Ashok Chandra, Indian Bank MD Binod Kumar, Bank of India MD Rajneesh Karnatak, Canara Bank MD Satyanarayana Raju, Power finance corporation CMD Paramender Chopra, IRDAI chairperson Ajay Seth, National Insurance chairperson Rajeshwari Singh Muni, LIC MD Satpal Bhanu, United India Insurance CMD Bhupesh Rahul, Oriental Insurance CMD Sanjay Joshi, and Agriculture Insurance Company ED Sanjay Lalla, among others.