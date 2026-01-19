CM Chandrababu Naidu Promises Stable Government Inspired by Gujarat Model

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday asserted that Andhra Pradesh would continue on the steady path of development with a single, stable government, inspired by the “Gujarat model.”

Naidu addressed a gathering at the Telugu Desam central office to mark the death anniversary of N.T. Rama Rao paid floral tributes to the TD founder’s statue. He also distributed certificates to voluntary blood donors at a camp organised by the NTR Trust.

The Chief Minister announced a massive welfare push, stating that 700 additional Anna Canteens would be opened shortly to complement the existing 200 plus. He also set a deadline for the housing department, targeting the 'Gruhapravesam' (housewarming) of 5 lakh homes by the Ugadi festival.

Naidu accused the Opposition of indulging in “credit theft” by spreading “venom” through its media outlets, over projects such as Greenko, Bhogapuram Airport and Amaravati. Taking a dig at YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Naidu criticised his remarks on the capital, saying it was irresponsible to claim that “wherever one lives, it becomes the capital.”

“If someone stays in Bengaluru, does it become the capital? If they stay in Idupulapaya, does that become the capital,” Naidu asked.

The Chief Minister asserted that people had rejected Jagan Mohan Reddy’s “three capitals” proposal and hence gave the NDA alliance a sweeping mandate across all three regions of the state.

Declaring that there was no place for rowdyism in the state, Naidu urged the party cadres to proudly proclaim that “Amaravati is our state capital.” He mocked the YSRC by saying that land, sand, mine and liquor were their only “credits,” while projects such as Cyberabad, Amaravati, Kia Motors and Bhogapuram were feathers on the TD’s cap.

Warning that crimes committed under the guise of politics would not be tolerated, he said strict action would be taken irrespective of where the offenders were hiding, and promised to transform Palnadu into a peaceful region.

Naidu said, “Tracing the continuity of those ideals, their government was expanding welfare without compromising fiscal responsibility. Pensions initiated at Rs 35 were gradually enhanced to Rs 4,000, while Anna Canteens now provide meals at Rs 5, with plans to establish them in every constituency.

Massive housing programmes, he said, are under way, with land and houses being provided to the poor in rural and urban areas. “After three lakh housewarming ceremonies, another five lakh would be held on Ugadi, with the goal of housing for all within three years.”

Naidu said the 3-party government was honouring its 2024 poll promises despite its financial constraints. Pensions had been raised, mega DSC and police recruitments conducted, and more jobs were on the anvil to ensure no educated youth remained unemployed.

He recalled the scrapping of the land titling Act, restoration of pattadar passbooks with the state emblem, and the introduction of blockchain and QR-code systems to prevent record tampering.

On irrigation and infrastructure, the Chief Minister reiterated the goal of “water for every acre,” noting that reservoirs were full and major projects were progressing rapidly. Polavaram would be completed by June 2027, while river interlinking from Vamsadhara to Penna would secure the state’s water future without harming any region.

In the power sector, Naidu said electricity tariffs would not be increased, saying that procurement costs were being reduced to ease the burden on consumers.