CM Chandrababu Naidu Lauds Innovative Nandi Power Project

NELLORE: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has expressed his admiration for the Nandi Power Project — an innovative system developed by the Chinta Sasidhar Foundation that generates clean energy using bull-driven kinetic power.

Naidu inaugurated the unit during his visit to Nellore on Friday.

Nandi Power, an indigenous innovation, converts the kinetic energy of bulls into electricity to operate farm tools and provide rural lighting.

Each unit, designed with a 1-tonne load capacity, hydraulic lift and advanced safety brakes, can generate up to 4kW of power from a single bull walking for four hours — sufficient to light multiple rural households or run small farm operations.

Supervised by veterinary experts, the project prioritizes animal welfare and sustainable energy generation.

It operates from the Nandha Gokulam Centre, which shelters over 300 bulls, cows and calves, providing nutritious feed, medical care and a safe environment. The initiative also focuses on reviving indigenous cattle breeds, fodder development and enhancing farmer livelihoods.

Adding a digital dimension to rural philanthropy, the Digital Bull-Adoption Programme enables citizens to virtually adopt or support bulls, creating a meaningful link between modern technology, compassion and sustainable rural development.