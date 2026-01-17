CM Chandrababu Naidu Heads to Davos to Pitch Andhra Pradesh at WEF

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will participate in as many as 36 programmes during his four-day visit to Davos, where he will be attending meetings of the World Economic Forum (WEF). The CM’s engagements include three inter-governmental meetings, 16 one-on-one interactions with global industrial leaders, nine round-table discussions and several plenary sessions scheduled at the annual WEF meeting.

Accompanied by a delegation of ministers and senior officials, Chandrababu Naidu will leave for Davos from Vijayawada at 8:35 pm on Sunday via New Delhi. He will reach Zurich on January 19 morning and first meet Mridul Kumar, Ambassador of India to Switzerland.

Subsequently on the day, he will hold meetings with Eros Innovation chairman and founder Kishore Lulla, Eros co-founder and co-president Ridhima Lulla, and co-president Swaneet Singh. He will attend a programme of the Telugu diaspora at the Indian Embassy, where non-resident Telugus from 20 countries will be present.

From Zurich, the Chief Minister will travel by road to Davos. On the first day of the WEF, he will participate in a government-to-government meeting with Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism. He will meet Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran and CII director general Chandrajit Banerjee.

On the second day, the AP CM will participate in CII’s breakfast session titled “India at the Centre: The Geography of Growth – The Andhra Pradesh Advantage” at Hotel Morosani Promenade. He will attend the inauguration of India Lounge of the Government of India. He will hold one-on-one meetings with IBM chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna, Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian, NVIDIA vice president Calista Redmond, AP Moller-Maersk CEO Vincent Clerc, JSW Group chairman Sajjan Jindal, Parth Jindal, and John Cockerill Group CEO Jean-Luc Maurange, among others.

IT minister Nara Lokesh will be present during key technology and industry meetings.

Naidu will also participate in the multilateral meeting of the Energy Transition Leaders, and the “One Family – One Entrepreneur” panel discussion at the AP Lounge, followed by interaction with global media outlets.

On the third day, he will attend multiple WEF sessions at the Congress Centre, including discussions on industrial transformation, AI and the global economy, climate finance, regenerative food systems, and net-positive growth. He will deliver a keynote address at Bloomberg’s event “Leaders’ Circle – The Trillions of Dollars AI Moment: Transforming the Global Economy.” He will engage in additional meetings with global industry leaders and institutional representatives, and hold interactions with international media.





The Chief Minister will leave from Zurich on January 22 and arrive in Hyderabad on the morning of January 23.