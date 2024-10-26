CM Calls for United Push by Alliance Partners to Win Graduate Constituency MLC Polls

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is focussing attention on the TD-led alliance winning the Graduate Constituency MLC elections and strength of the Telugu Desam through a massive membership drive.

Giving a roadmap to the candidates in the race for the Graduates constituency polls to the legislative council, Naidu on Friday advised them to work in coordination with the Jana Sena and BJP leaders.

He announced that TD’s membership registrations would start from Oct 26 with an insurance provision of up to Rs 5 lakh for each Rs 100 membership fee.

In a teleconference with MPs, MLAs and senior leaders of the TD in the combined East and West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts, Naidu directed them to strive hard for the victory of the MLC candidates.

"We have announced Perabattula Rajasekhar as the candidate for the combined East and West Godavari districts and Alapati Rajendra Prasad for the Krishna and Guntur districts after gathering opinions from the leaders and activists of all the four districts," he said.

The last date for voter enrolment is Nov 6. All the leaders in these four districts should complete the enrolment before the deadline. “The candidates should organise meetings with leaders of the three ruling parties in every segment as their alliance has got 93 per cent of the votes polled as we work as a team,” he said.

Naidu asked the party leaders to explain to the people in detail about the schemes that have been implemented in the state and the decisions taken by his government in the past four months. Making an appeal to all the graduates to enroll themselves as voters, he said notifications have been issued to fill the vacant posts through DSC. Six policies have been adopted to attract investments to the state, he said.

"We are moving ahead with the aim of providing 20 lakh jobs to the youth in the next five years and making every possible effort to revive the AP brand," the chief minister observed.

Stating that discussions were on to fill all the nominated posts, he said financial assistance of Rs 25,000 each has been extended to every victim of the recent floods in a record time.

The chief minister asked the party leaders to form mandal-wise coordination committees of the three alliance parties to face future polls unitedly.