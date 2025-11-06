CM Calls For Swift Disposal Of Files, Warns Officials Against Delays

VIJAYAWADA: Calling for the swift disposal of files, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday warned officials against delays.

“File clearances must not take days. Ministers and officials must lead by example. We will also introduce a rating system for all government services,” he said while presiding over a high-level conference at the state secretariat on data-driven administration.

Ministers, senior secretaries, heads of department and district collectors and SPs joined the meeting, some via video conference.

Naidu underscored the need for data-driven governance to ensure transparency, accountability and efficiency across all government departments.

Stressing that the government stood for One Vision, One Direction, he directed the state administration to function in alignment with AP’s Vision-2047 goals and transform village and ward secretariats into Vision Units and achieve measurable governance targets.

Naidu said, “The goal of our government is to offer transparent, efficient and citizen-centric governance based on real-time information.”

The alliance government, he said, “is committed to good governance aligned with long, medium, and short-term goals. Monthly and quarterly targets must be set and achieved accordingly.”

The Chief Minister announced that senior officers would lead constituency-level task forces to ensure the Vision-2047 plan’s implementation. Information collected and analysed through real-time governance (RTGS) would guide departments in swift decision-making. “Our priority is to deliver quality citizen services. Secretariats must become Vision Units that use technology to eliminate delays and inefficiencies,” he said.

He cited the recent cyclone response as an example of effective tech-enabled coordination that saved lives and property.

Integrated data systems, he said, were central to modern administration. “We have created a data lake, bringing together information from all government departments. This enables real-time analysis and instant decisions for better public service.”

Naidu advised departments to use tools like DigiLocker and WhatsApp governance to avoid a requirement for citizens to visit offices for certificates and services.

He said RTGS centres would be set up in all districts, integrating data using artificial intelligence to link past and current information.

Naidu noted that data-based decision-making can reduce expenditure across sectors. “In irrigation alone, recharging groundwater can cut power consumption substantially. In the health sector, predictive analytics can lower costs and improve efficiency. Data is now our most valuable asset. Incident Management Systems will strengthen preventive action,” he said.

The CM accused the previous government of creating confusion and manipulating public records. “We are cleaning up the damage. Transparency is our policy. The public must know the facts,” he asserted, adding that the government was streamlining the systems disrupted in the past.

Andhra Pradesh, he said, is now a model in technology adoption. “A responsible government ensures progress Google’s 15-billion-dollar data centre investment proves global confidence in AP. Online services must reach every citizen, from pensions and rations to municipal and registration operations.”

Stressing collective responsibility, he said, “Let us work together, deliver results, and take Andhra Pradesh to the forefront of development. If public servants remain silent spectators, society will suffer. Decision-making must be active and data-driven.”