CM Naidu Calls For Hike In Vsp’s Production Capacity To 92.5%

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has promised full support from the state government to strengthen and protect the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Participating in a review meeting here on Monday, Naidu called for raising the plant’s production capacity to 92.5 per cent by the end of the third quarter. Senior officials from the state government and senior executives from the VSP were present.

The CM observed that the plant made significant progress with support from the central government and cooperation from the state government. The management, workers and employees should continue to work together and pull the plant out of losses so as to strengthen it further, he said.

Naidu assessed the steps taken in this direction in the last one year and the outcomes achieved with regard to production and other parameters.

The CM said the Centre has extended financial aid of ₹11,440 crore for the plant. A major portion of this was already released. The plant’s production capacity has increased over the past year. In Sept 2024, only one-fourth of the plant’s capacity was utilised while in September this year, the capacity utilisation has gone up to 79 per cent. This, he said, must be increased to 92.5 per cent this year.

Promising the state government’s full cooperation to protect and restore the VSP to its former glory, Naidu said the plant’s performance and progress would be reviewed every three months. There must also be a monthly review at the chief secretary level.

Chief secretary K. Vijayanand, RINL CMD Ajit Saxena, steel ministry joint secretary Abhijit Narendra and director G.V.N. Prasad participated in the review meeting.