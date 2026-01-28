CM Attends TD Training Workshop Like Ordinary Member

VIJAYAWADA: Demonstrating his simplicity and commitment to organisational discipline, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu sat among lower-level leaders and participated in training sessions like an ordinary member at an event on Tuesday. The occasion was the TD parliamentary committee workshop held at the party’s central office, the NTR Bhavan.

Walking into various halls where the sessions were in progress, Naidu seated himself among the participants and closely followed the proceedings, underlining the importance he places on continuous learning and organisational preparedness.

The training programme was organised for newly appointed parliamentary party presidents and was conducted by former minister Pattipati Pulla Rao. Naidu listened keenly to the presentations made by the trainers and carefully observed the conduct and structure of the workshop.

As many as 1,050 members from 25 parliamentary committees attended the workshop.

The sessions focused on the party’s four-and-a-half-decade-long journey, its ideological foundations, cadre management and the crucial role of grassroots workers in strengthening the organisation.

The workshop also covered key issues such as the alliance government’s welfare schemes, ongoing development programmes, long-term vision plans, and strategies for ensuring balanced and inclusive development across all regions.

Naidu actively participated in discussions on governance priorities and future policy direction, reinforcing the party’s emphasis on structured planning and people-centric governance.

Party leaders described the CM’s participation as a strong message to the cadre that leadership begins with learning and engagement at every level.