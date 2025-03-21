CM attends cultural fete of legislators, presents awards

Vijayawada:Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu attended the cultural programmes of MLAs and MLCs here on Thursday night as also the ceremony for presentation of awards to legislators who showed talent in sports and cultural programmes.

Naidu said, “If all the MLAs were this enthusiastic, there would be no need to go to hospitals. We would all be healthy and happy. There would be no pressure on anyone. If necessary, we will reduce the health budget and increase the entertainment and sports budget (laughing loudly). I had a lot of fun like never before in my life. We will organise sports programmes next year too.”



The CM said, “Entertainment is a message. Hearing the dialogues of Deputy Speaker Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, NTR came to mind.” He said BJP MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju acted brilliantly. “Macherla MLA Brahma Reddy performed as an activist who will put several wishes before a leader. Legislator GV Anjaneyulu also responded and acted the same way an MLA should respond.”



He said, “The opposition and the ruling parties may have personal differences but they must fight on public issues. Once upon a time, all the members used to greet each other affectionately. But now politics in the state has become polluted. They have become bitter enemies.”



The chief minister recalled that when Marri Chenna Reddy was the CM, he punched the table in an emotional outburst on an issue. Then he was in the opposition. Seeing this, Chenna Reddy got angry and asked him why he punched the table. “I asked him loudly what he would do if I punched the table; and Chenna Reddy immediately sat down.”



Naidu said the assembly should be accountable to the people, not to the opposition. “Every word we speak in the assembly goes to the entire state. Until the middle of last year, when the assembly sessions were held, people turned off the TVs because they could not hear their nonsense.”



“But now I am proud to say that the then Kaurava Sabha has become a respected assembly. What the people want is, solve their problems. Sports should be a big event throughout life. The legislators participated in sports and cultural programmes like never before. The assembly was also meaningful. All the MLAs in the alliance parties should be MLAs forever. They should do what the people want and explain to them what they have done,” he said.



The CM stated, “Kuchipudi is very close to my heart. Kuchipudi is the heritage of the Telugu people. I will definitely watch the Kuchipudi dance performance video. Soon, we will provide an opportunity for a Kuchipudi dance performance in the Prime Minister's House. We have two heritages, one is Kuchipudi dance, and the other is Lord Venkateswara Swamy.”

