CM Asks Officials To Ensure Better Civic Services

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has called for efforts to improve people’s satisfaction levels on various civic services being provided by the state government.

Officials, he said, must periodically assess the people’s responses to these services at the state, district and assembly segment levels.

The CM was speaking at a review meeting on Real Time Governance System and on civic services at the RTGS command control room at the Secretariat here on Monday. He issued several directions to the officials.

Naidu asked them to get the people’s feedback through the IVRS and QR Code. He asked them to analyse the feedback and find out whether the people were satisfied or not, and resolve the lapses in implementation of these services.

The CM wanted the officials to pay proper attention to information being obtained about civic services that are extended to the people through 19 government departments. Collect the feedback every 15 days, he said.

He called for the conduct of an audit on a monthly basis on the feedback being obtained, and come up with an action plan for every three months to improve the services further.

The CM noted that some people were unable to avail welfare scheme benefits due to some technical glitches. Officials must find out the eligibility criteria of such people and help them avail the schemes.

He said there must be a hike in the number of public services being provided through WhatsApp governance from the present 730.

On drone services, Naidu wanted to enhance their services both in the public and private sectors and encouragement for more frequent use of drone services.

The CM called for the holding of a drone show in December. Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit Srisailam on Oct 16 and lay the foundation stone for Drone City. Naidu asked for use of CC cameras for regulation of vehicular traffic, crime control and maintenance of law and order in a more efficient manner.