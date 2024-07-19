CM Announces Rs 5 Crore for Prayer Hall at Bara Shaheed Dargah

Tirupati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has announced a grant of Rs 5 crore for the construction of prayer halls at the Bara Shaheed Dargah in Nellore, where the centuries-old Rottela Panduga (Festival of Bread) is celebrated annually.

The Chief Minister made the announcement while participating in the festival from Amaravati in online mode on Friday.

He highlighted the historical significance of the Rottela Panduga and stressed that it has been a symbol of communal harmony for hundreds of years. He recounted the legend of how the festival originated, mentioning the sacrifice of 12 martyrs at the site and how their tombs became revered as Bara Shaheed (12 martyrs).

Naidu noted that the festival brought together people of different faiths. Muslims and Hindus participate in the bread exchange ritual to fulfil their wishes. “Let us respect such traditions and beliefs that bind the society together,” he said.

The Chief Minister recalled that his previous government had declared Rottela Panduga as a state festival in 2014 and undertaken various development works at the dargah and nearby Swarnala Cheruvu (lake). The festival attracts over 10 lakh devotees annually, the CM noted.

Naidu expressed his desire to develop Rottela Panduga into an international festival, promising support from the government. Naidu urged devotees to pray for Andhra Pradesh's prosperity. He emphasised the need for wealth creation to fund welfare schemes for the poor.

Municipal administration minister P. Nayarana and endowments minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, who were present at the event, briefed the CM about the arrangements made for the festival and sought his support for further development of the dargah.

The Chief Minister interacted online with some devotees, including two women from Vijayawada, who shared their experiences of wish-fulfilment through the festival. Naidu asked officials and ministers to ensure better facilities for the pilgrims.