Andhra Pradesh Is Best Destination For Investments : CM N Chandrababu Naidu

Davos : Stating that Andhra Pradesh is best destination for investments, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu invited global investors to inspect the industry-friendly policies of Andhra Pradesh government by personally visiting the state. He asked them to take a decision after personally witnessing the results of speed of doing business.

Addressing break fast session organized by CII on The Andhra Pradesh Advantage, the Chief Minister said that Andhra Pradesh is able to net 25 per cent of investments of the country in various sectors. The Chief Minister explained on opportunities for investments in green energy, technology, digital infra, logistics sectors. He explained to the industrialists on Google investments in Visakhapatnam, Green Ammonia plant in Kakinada and the state government’s efforts to develop space city, ports, airports, highway connectivity. He said Drone ambulance services will come into force during this year and stated that Andhra Pradesh is gifted with more than one thousand Kilometres coastline.





The Chief Minister said that he is repeatedly participating in World Economic Forum sessions for the past several years to identify the requirements of industrialists and to formulate necessary policies to make AP a industry-friendly state. He said the future is for knowledge economy and Indians are ahead in utilizing technology. India is gifted with skilled youth force. Inviting the industrialists to Andhra Pradesh, the Chief Minister assured full cooperation to those who come forward to invest in AP.













CII director general Chandrajit Banerjee, Cognizant CEO Ravikumar and several global industrialists were present at the session.