Cluster-Based Industrial Model To Help Achieve 20 Lakh Jobs Target: Lokesh

Vijayawada: The alliance government is committed to fulfilling its promise under the ‘Super-6’ agenda to create 20 lakh jobs in five years, education minister Nara Lokesh asserted in the state Assembly on Wednesday.

The government, he said, has adopted a cluster-based industrial model to accelerate employment generation and facilitate decentralised development.

Responding to questions from MLAs, Lokesh said 22 industrial clusters have been identified across the state. These include automotive clusters in Rayalaseema and Anantapur; renewable energy and cement in Kurnool; electronics manufacturing in Kadapa and Chittoor; glass and air-conditioner manufacturing in Nellore; compressed biogas in Prakasam; quantum computing in Amaravati; aqua in the Godavari districts; and pharma, medical devices and steel clusters in north coastal Andhra.

The Drone City and Space City projects are also on the anvil.

Lokesh said the government aimed at both vertical and horizontal integration. “While vertical integration will bring core and ancillary units into a single ecosystem, horizontal integration will strengthen education and skill development aligned to industry needs.”

Citing the Apple-Foxconn model, he said supplier ecosystems are crucial for sustainable growth.

On solar cell manufacturing, Lokesh said wafer-related industries were being set up in north Andhra and Rayalaseema. The government, he said, is in talks with the University of New South Wales to establish a rapid prototyping, testing and design centre at IIT Tirupati.

Highlighting the state’s growing prominence in AC manufacturing, the minister said, “Fifty per cent of the nation’s air-conditioners are produced in Andhra Pradesh. This share is expected to rise to 70 per cent in the next two years with the expansion of companies such as Daikin, LG and Blue Star.”

“Industry leaders have offered to upgrade ITIs with curriculum and equipment support,” he said and sought the setting up of a heat pump testing facility locally to cut heavy overseas testing costs.

“A Group of Ministers is monitoring 760 MoUs signed with industries, mapping manpower and course requirements sector-wise and assigning industry leaders to develop ecosystems within each cluster,” he observed.

Lokesh said 1,587 job melas have been conducted so far, with 11,373 companies offering employment to 1,08,747 candidates. Training has been imparted to 73,000 youths through APSSDC, CEDAP and NAC, with 40,000 of them securing jobs. Tie-ups with Microsoft, Infosys and Suzlon are strengthening AI and green energy training, while companies like Royal Enfield are adopting ITIs.”

He said, “A state-wide AI-enabled Skill Portal with Aadhaar-based credential verification, self-assessment tools and job aggregation features will be launched by March-end. The government also plans to strengthen NAC within 90 days to produce world-class construction workers and expand overseas placements, targeting five lakh youth.”