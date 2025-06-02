Clubfoot Treatment Available At Kurnool GGH

Kurnool: As part of the World Clubfoot Day programme organised by Cure International India Trust at the paediatric department of Kurnool Government General Hospital on Monday, superintendent-incharge Dr A. Sriramulu said that clubfoot, a congenital defect, is the most common deformity. Cure International India Trust stated that if any poor children are suffering from clubfoot, they can receive treatment at the hospital’s Ortho OP department 6 every Monday and Tuesday. For treatment-related queries, the helpline numbers 8800015588 and 8800020503 can be contacted.