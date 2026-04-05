Clouds, Rain And Heatwave To Hit AP In 48-Hour Weather Twist

Visakhapatnam: From thunderstorms and rain to scorching heat, Andhra Pradesh is set to witness a dramatic mix of weather conditions over the next two days, with some districts bracing for showers while others continue to reel under rising temperatures.

AP Disaster Management Authority managing director Prakhar Jain said cloudy skies, thunderstorms and rainfall are expected in several parts of the state, even as heat conditions persist in others.

He said an upper air circulation over the south coastal Andhra–west central Bay of Bengal and another surface circulation over Rayalaseema and adjoining regions are influencing the current weather pattern.

Due to these systems, districts including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Polavaram, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari and West Godavari are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms over the next two days.

At the same time, heatwave conditions (level 3) are likely on Monday in Chintoor (Polavaram district), G. Konduru and Ibrahimpatnam in NTR district.

On Sunday, the highest temperature of 42.4°C was recorded in Veeraghattam (Parvathipuram Manyam), followed by 42.3°C in Renigunta (Tirupati).