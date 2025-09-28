Clothes Distributed To Brahmotsavam Staff In Tirumala

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) staff serving in various roles during the ongoing Salakatla Brahmotsavams received clothes on Saturday in a customary presentation organised at the Vaibhavotsava Mandapam.

The offering was made by Nellore MLA Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy, who is also a member of the TTD Trust Board. TTD chairman B.R. Naidu handed over the clothes to the staff on behalf of the donors.

The distribution covered Srivari temple priests, Veda Parayanadars, potu workers, vahanam bearers, melam staff, Kalyanakatta barbers, and other personnel involved in the festival arrangements.

Speaking on the occasion, Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy said they have been extending this offering for the last eight years. She remarked that presenting clothes to those who serve during the Brahmotsavams is regarded as a blessing of Lord Venkateswara.

Tirumala Temple Peishkar Rama Krishna, Potu Peishkar Muni Ratnam, and other temple officials were present.