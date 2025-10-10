Closure Of South Gate At Tirupati West Railway Station Causes Hardships

Closure of the south gate near the West Railway Station in Tirupati is causing difficulties for local residents, forcing them to daily take longer routes to reach their destinations. Residents of M.R. Palli, Srinivasa Nagar, Padmavathi Nagar and S.V. Nagar, who primarily use this gate, now have to take a detour of nearly 2 km, adding to their commuting time and inconvenience. Authorities have closed the gate for operational and security reasons. In particular, this has significantly affected daily routines of residents, particularly those commuting to SV University, other educational institutions, and other workplaces. The situation has been further compounded with SV University too closing the north gate of its campus for security reasons. Residents have expressed concern and approached Tirupati MP Dr. Maddila Gurumurthy. In response, the MP has written a letter to the South Central Railway general manager seeking reopening of the south gate near the West Railway Station. He suggested a rotatory gate system to allow controlled entry and exit, while maintaining necessary security protocols. Gurumurthy offered the required funds for this arrangement from his Constituency Development Fund. He asked railway authorities to take immediate action, so that residents do not face unnecessary difficulties. “Railway authorities have assured that a convenient and secure route will be restored for daily commuters,” the MP said.



