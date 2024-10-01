Close Schools Unconditionally for Dasara: Child Rights Panel

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Tuesday said all government and private schools in Andhra Pradesh must remain closed during the ensuing Dasara vacations from Thursday, October 3, to October 13, as per orders of the AP government. The directive of the commission came following complaints it received that some private and corporate institutions have asked their tenth class students to attend special classes till October 6. In a press release, rights commission chairman Kesali Apparao and its member Gondu Sitaram said no exception must be given to any school in implementation of these holidays. Sitaram said family members, relatives and students make plans months in advance to celebrate these holidays and travel across districts and states.Rights commission chief Apparao said they have issued instructions to all district education department officials to ensure that no exception is given to any school in ensuring implementation of Dasara holidays. He said in case any organisation runs the school in violation of orders, people may mail the commission at apscpcr2018@gmail.com “The commission will pay special attention to such schools and get them derecognised, apart from taking criminal action against them as per law,” the commission chairman underlined.