Close All Bore Wells and Supply Drinking Water Through Tankers to Control Diarrhoea Outbreak

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for municipal administration and urban development, Ponguru Narayana, conducted an urgent review following the tragic deaths of two individuals attributed to severe vomiting and diarrhoea in Anjanapuram Colony at Dachepalli in Palnadu district. The minister ordered an immediate investigation to determine the causes of water pollution, stating that it is not yet clear whether the deaths were due to water pollution or other reasons. He directed that the water from local boreholes be sent to a laboratory in Vijayawada for testing and suggested closing all bore wells while supplying drinking water through tankers.



Palnadu District Collector Arun Babu confirmed that two people have died and six others are receiving treatment in private hospitals. He revealed that health camps have been set up and sanitation efforts have been intensified.

Minister Narayana instructed officials to check all well water boreholes and to remove silt from the drains. He further directed that, if necessary, municipal staff from other areas should be brought in to assist with cleaning efforts. The minister emphasised the importance of close monitoring by municipal and health department officials until normalcy is restored.



