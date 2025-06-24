Clear All Doubts About Polavaram-Banakacharla Link Project to Telangana Leaders: CM Tells Ministers

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu suggested that ministers clear all doubts about the linking of Polavaram-Banakacharla projects to the Telangana officials. Only the floodwaters of the project will be used by the Andhra government and hence, there will be no loss to the Telangana government due to the project.

Speaking to the media after the Cabinet meeting, Naidu said that Andhra Pradesh did not object any of the projects taken up by Telangana. All the leaders should speak about the Polavaram-Banakacharla link project and make it clear to them and the public that it is not detrimental to the interests of Telangana. A few Telangana leaders are raising doubt over the project only to politicise the issue.

He said that the Cabinet discussed second phase of land pooling and added that the rules implemented in the first phase should be enforced during the second phase too. He also stressed that all the revenue problems should be resolved within a year.