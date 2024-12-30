Clean Energy Projects in AP to Create 2.5 Lakh Jobs

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh would see the start of nine new projects with total investments of Rs 1.82 lakh crore and a job potential for 2,63,411 persons.

The projects were approved at the state investment promotion board meeting chaired on Monday by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat.

Naidu directed the officials to ensure allotment of lands for new projects. “A large number of investors are coming to AP,” he claimed and stressed that the execution of the projects should be completed within the stipulated period.

“We shall attract more investments by providing incentives and subsidies to the industries sector," he said.

It was informed at the meeting that Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) would set up a huge refinery with an investment of Rs 96,862 crore in 6,000 acres of land at Ramayapatnam in Nellore district. It has a job potential of 2,400 persons. In the next 20 years, the project will help generate an income of Rs 88,847 crore to AP, it is estimated.

Tata Consultancy Services would set up a unit in a 2.08 lakh square feet area in Millenium Towers with an investment of `80 crore. This will have a job potential for 2,000 persons.

Azad Mobility India Ltd would invest Rs 1,046 crore with a job potential for 2,381 persons. It would set up a unit in a 70.71 acre land at Gudipalli of Sri Satyasai district in a phased manner over the next six years.

Balaji Action Buildwell Pvt Ltd would invest Rs 1,174 crore in a project that would offer employment opportunities to 1,500 persons at Rambilli in Anakapalli district.

On clean energy, five new agencies would set up projects with a total investment of Rs 83,000 crore in AP. The clean energy sector would generate employment to nearly 2.5 lakh persons, the meeting was told.

The AM Green Ammonia would invest Rs 12,000 crore with employment opportunities to 2,600 persons. Its unit would come up on a 592 acres site in Kakinada. The John Cockeril Green Hydrogen Solutions would invest Rs 2,000 crore by setting up its electrolyser manufacturing unit with two GW capacity in Kakinada.

Tata Power Renewable Energy would invest Rs 2,00 crore with an offer of employment to 1,380 persons. The Clean Renewable Energy Hybrid Three would invest Rs 2,000 crore with employment to 650 persons.

Reliance Industries would invest Rs 65,000 crore by setting up a set of 11,000 metric tonne capacity compressed biogas plants, some 500 of them, in five lakh acres spread over in the state. This is hoped to generate employment for 2.5 lakh persons. The project could generate an income of Rs 4,095 crore for AP, it is claimed.