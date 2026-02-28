Clean City Is Everyone’s Responsibility, Says VMC Commissioner

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner H.M. Dhyanachandra on Saturday said maintaining cleanliness in the city was a shared responsibility and called for greater civic discipline, particularly among students.

Referring to instances of littering after recent examinations, the commissioner said several cases were reported of students discarding question papers and torn sheets on roadsides and public spaces, affecting the city’s cleanliness.

He noted that paper waste strewn across roads not only spoils the city’s appearance but also increases the workload of sanitation workers and disrupts routine cleaning operations, especially around examination centres.

While stating that the municipal corporation continued to strengthen sanitation measures, Dhyanachandra said public cooperation was essential. He urged parents and educational institutions to sensitise students and issue clear instructions against littering.

Students should be encouraged to dispose of waste only in designated bins, he said, stressing that inculcating civic sense among young people was vital for public health, cleanliness and environmental safety.