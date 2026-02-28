Class X Girl Dies of Cardiac Arrest in NTR District

VIJAYAWADA: A Class X student died of suspected cardiac arrest at her home in Veerulapadu village of Nandigama mandal in NTR district on Friday.

The deceased, S. Jahnavi, was studying Class X at a private school in Kanchikacherla and was residing with her family. She was reportedly suffering from gastric discomfort and was taken to a private hospital on Friday evening for treatment.

As the family’s residence was close to the hospital, her parents brought her home after informing the doctor that they would return shortly. After reaching home, the girl collapsed in the bathroom.

She was immediately rushed back to the same hospital, where doctors attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), but she could not be revived. Police have registered a case and further enquiries are under way.