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Class X Exams See 98.90 Percent Attendance on First Day in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh
17 March 2026 12:45 AM IST

Over 6.22 lakh students appear on Day 1 across 3,415 exam centres

Class X Exams See 98.90 Percent Attendance on First Day in Andhra Pradesh
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Students rushing at the last minute at the Examination center. Photo BY ARRANGEMENT.

Vijayawada: The Class X examinations began in the state on Monday. The Board of Secondary Education, conducting the exams said that on the first day, 6,22,217 candidates out of a total of 6,29,109 registered, appeared for the exams at 3,415 centres.

Their overall attendance was 98.90 per cent, which was cited as a high turnout.

The BSE has made elaborate arrangements for the exams. Accordingly, 1,753 exam centres were visited.

Moreover, two invigilators in YSR Kadapa district and one invigilator each in Anantapur district and Palnadu district were found negligent in the discharge of their examination duty. Stringent action would be initiated against them as per norms.

The director of government examinations, KV Srinivas Reddy, said in a statement that all the DEOs, chief superintendents, departmental officers and invigilators have been instructed to exercise utmost vigilance and adhere to the prescribed examination protocols for smooth conduct of the examinations.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Class X examinations AP Board of Secondary Education 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
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