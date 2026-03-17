Class X Exams See 98.90 Percent Attendance on First Day in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: The Class X examinations began in the state on Monday. The Board of Secondary Education, conducting the exams said that on the first day, 6,22,217 candidates out of a total of 6,29,109 registered, appeared for the exams at 3,415 centres.

Their overall attendance was 98.90 per cent, which was cited as a high turnout.

The BSE has made elaborate arrangements for the exams. Accordingly, 1,753 exam centres were visited.

Moreover, two invigilators in YSR Kadapa district and one invigilator each in Anantapur district and Palnadu district were found negligent in the discharge of their examination duty. Stringent action would be initiated against them as per norms.

The director of government examinations, KV Srinivas Reddy, said in a statement that all the DEOs, chief superintendents, departmental officers and invigilators have been instructed to exercise utmost vigilance and adhere to the prescribed examination protocols for smooth conduct of the examinations.