Class VI Girl Sustains Skull Fracture After Assault by Teacher in Punganur

Tirupati: An 11-year-old student of a private school in Punganur, Chittoor district, sustained a skull fracture after she was allegedly assaulted by her teacher. The incident took place on September 10 but came to light only after her parents lodged a complaint with the police late on Monday.

The victim, P. Satvika Nagasree, daughter of Hari and Vijetha, is a Class VI student of Bhashyam School located on Tatimakula Palem Road. Police said Hindi teacher Salim Basha allegedly hit her on the head with a school bag as punishment for misbehaving in class.

Initially, the girl’s family did not take the matter seriously. Her mother, Vijetha, who is employed at the same school, thought it was a routine act of discipline. However, the girl developed severe headache and missed classes for three consecutive days.

Concerned about Nagasree’s health, parents took her to a private hospital in Punganur. Doctors there referred her to Bengaluru, where medical tests revealed a skull fracture. She is undergoing treatment and her condition is said to be stable.

Following the medical confirmation, the family lodged a formal complaint with the Punganur police. A case has been registered against the teacher and the school management. “We have booked both the teacher and the school management. An investigation is underway, and further action will be taken based on evidence”, a police officer said.

The incident has evoked sharp reactions from parents and local residents, who demanded strict measures to ensure children’s safety in schools. “Such incidents are unacceptable. Schools must handle discipline in a responsible manner”, said a parent whose child studies in the same institution.