Class V Students Cut Throat Of Mate

KAKINADA: Three students of a Gurukul School at Chintalapudi cut the neck of a student with a sharpener blade while he was sleeping on Friday night.

According to Chintalapudi police, all these students were studying Class V in the school. The gang of three allegedly indulged in abrasive actions now and then on the school premises like dormitory, canteen, even in classrooms, and the injured student frequently complained about this to their teachers.

This angered the three more and they cut the boy’s throat late at night, police said.

Police said, "The victim student cried aloud, unable to bear the pain. Some students rushed to the scene and took him to a hospital at Chintalapudi. The doctors made five stitches to the student’s wound and are continuing the treatment."

The injured student said he suspected that three students did this.

Chintalapudi circle inspector Kranthi Kumar and sub-inspector Satish Kumar rushed to the spot and started enquiries.

Satish Kumar said the three students who injured their mate were identified and counselling was being given to them. A case was registered and notices were served on the three students.

The CI Kumar said the school management was also liable for the incident and action would be taken against them.

The students belong to the downtrodden sections and the parents of all the students are daily wage labourers.